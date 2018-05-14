Streetwear giant adidas Originals and New York cool kid Alexander Wang have returned with drop 2 (of season 3) of their collaboration – and it's more subversive than ever. "Inspired by production errors and factory inconsistencies, the collection elevates mistakes, turning them into the foundation of the range," they say in a statement.
Photographed by Brianna Capozzi, who is famed for elevating the everyday, and styled by Haley Wollens, the campaign imagines models Binx Walton and Hanne Gaby Odiele caught running riot in the office of a factory manager, causing mischief among the mundanities of photocopiers and filing cabinets.
The 16-piece apparel and footwear collection reimagines iconic adidas classics, updating them with the aesthetics (and errors) of quality control standards. Using pixellated graphics, uneven printing and perma-wrinkled fabrics, Wang and adidas choose to "establish rejection as the new perfection".
Wang uses breathable, heavy pique fabric to refresh the black tracksuit. Workwear details can be found on the tailored coach jacket, while matching slim-fit tees and babydoll dresses are turned into slick two-pieces. The minimalist Run Clean trainers, which incorporate a mesh sock upper over an adidas Boost midsole, juxtapose the maximalism of the Reissue Run, which features a collage of textures and styles – a collection standout, and the one we'll be queuing up for.
Bringing the playfulness and fun back into athleisure once again, Alexander Wang has more than convinced us to wear our runners to the office, matching ring binder in hand. Who said your 9-5 has to be boring?
The collection is available 19th May at adidas Originals and Alexander Wang flagship stores and e-commerce sites, and at select retailers.