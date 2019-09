The 16-piece apparel and footwear collection, which, according to a press release, was "inspired by production errors and factory inconsistencies" reimagines iconic Adidas classics, updating them with the aesthetics (and errors) of quality control standards. Using pixelated graphics, uneven printing, and wrinkled fabrics, Wang and adidas choose to "establish rejection as the new perfection." Breathable, heavy pique fabric refreshes the black tracksuit; workwear details can be found on the tailored coach jacket, while matching slim-fit tees and babydoll dresses are turned into slick two-pieces; and the minimalist Run Clean sneakers , which incorporate a mesh sock upper over an Adidas Boost midsole, juxtapose the maximalism of the Reissue Run, which features a collage of textures and styles — a collection standout, and the one we'll be lining up for.