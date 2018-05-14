Adidas Originals and New York cool kid Alexander Wang have returned with drop two (of season three) of their sportswear collaboration — and it's more subversive than ever.
The 16-piece apparel and footwear collection, which, according to a press release, was "inspired by production errors and factory inconsistencies" reimagines iconic Adidas classics, updating them with the aesthetics (and errors) of quality control standards. Using pixelated graphics, uneven printing, and wrinkled fabrics, Wang and adidas choose to "establish rejection as the new perfection." Breathable, heavy pique fabric refreshes the black tracksuit; workwear details can be found on the tailored coach jacket, while matching slim-fit tees and babydoll dresses are turned into slick two-pieces; and the minimalist Run Clean sneakers, which incorporate a mesh sock upper over an Adidas Boost midsole, juxtapose the maximalism of the Reissue Run, which features a collage of textures and styles — a collection standout, and the one we'll be lining up for.
To kick off the latest offering, the campaign, photographed by Brianna Capozzi and styled by Haley Wollens, imagines models and #WangSquad regulars Binx Walton and Hanne Gaby Odiele running riot in the office of a factory manager, causing mischief among the printers and filing cabinets. Bringing the playfulness and fun back to athleisure once again, Alexander Wang has more than convinced us to wear our sneakers to the office, matching notebook in hand. Because who said your nine-to-five look had to be boring?
The latest drop will be available May 19 at adidas Originals and Alexander Wang flagship stores and e-commerce sites, and at select retailers.