One of the great things about living in New York City is the constant access to everything and anything your heart desires, no matter the time of day. So you can imagine we're having a hard time waiting for season 2 of Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang. As first speculated in January, the purveyors of all things cool are back at it again with a second drop of their unisex collaboration.
In an unexpected twist of inspiration, the duo is bringing together the worlds of raving (quintessential Wang) and cycling (quintessential Adidas), tapping into the culture of New York City bike messengers, who brave mad traffic and weather to answer your streetwear prayers and deliver your hauls directly to your doorstep.
This second drop, which re-envisions the staples of the Adidas Originals DNA, will be available this Saturday on both the brands’ websites and stores.
It's an upgrade from the first collection, which was sold via unmarked vans (and packed in garbage bags), but it's just another day in the life of fashion's consummate club kid. Click ahead to plot your attack.