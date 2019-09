You Can Soon Shop The Latest Adidas Originals By Alexander Wang Drops

Inspired by subverting familiar branding and logos, the collection seems more appropriate for Fashion Week than something you'd casually throw on post-gym. Perhaps that's why the designer brought his "girl squad" back for the Juergen Teller-lensed shoot: familiar faces like Lexi Boling, Binx Walton, and Hanne Gaby Odiele, don the collection on the streets of NYC, alongside Madonna's son, Rocco Ritchie, and Luke Storey. Click through the slideshow, ahead, to see the final pieces of the collaboration. Come April 1st, you can get your hands on the first drop, comprised of the designer's In-Out, All Over Print, and Soccer head-to-toe looks, hits 140 Adidas and Alexander Wang stores worldwide. Two weeks later, the second drop on April 15th will offer up three additional "packs": Logo, Patch and Velour getups. Just prepare to stand in line for both launches...