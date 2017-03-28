You Can Soon Shop The Latest Adidas Originals By Alexander Wang Drops

Ready your wallets: The latest Alexander Wang for Adidas Originals pieces are almost here, which means even more tracksuits and sneakers to add to your arsenal. As a continuation of his previous drops, first at his spring '17 show and then via his "Flip Pack" capsule, the streetwear prince is offering up modern updates to schoolyard staples. Think: deflated, slimmed-down basketball shoes, trefoil suits turned inside-out, sweats, and more, in orange, gray, royal blue, oxblood, and black.
Inspired by subverting familiar branding and logos, the collection seems more appropriate for Fashion Week than something you'd casually throw on post-gym. Perhaps that's why the designer brought his "girl squad" back for the Juergen Teller-lensed shoot: familiar faces like Lexi Boling, Binx Walton, and Hanne Gaby Odiele, don the collection on the streets of NYC, alongside Madonna's son, Rocco Ritchie, and Luke Storey. Click through the slideshow, ahead, to see the final pieces of the collaboration. Come April 1st, you can get your hands on the first drop, comprised of the designer's In-Out, All Over Print, and Soccer head-to-toe looks, hits 140 Adidas and Alexander Wang stores worldwide. Two weeks later, the second drop on April 15th will offer up three additional "packs": Logo, Patch and Velour getups. Just prepare to stand in line for both launches...
This story was originally published on February 27, 2017.
Good news, folks: Alexander Wang, the master of cool kid clothing, has returned with his highly anticipated second collection for adidas Originals. Having confirmed the follow-up capsule (dubbed the "Flip Pack") last month, the brands have now revealed that the offering will be made up of 14 pieces of unisex clothing (tracksuits, crop tops, shorts) and footwear, and will be available for purchase on March 1 at seven global retailers (Barneys New York, Colette, Antonioli, Storm Copenhagen, Dover Street Market Ginza, Boon the Shop, and Joyce). On March 4, it will hit select adidas Originals and Alexander Wang flagship stores, as well as online.
Wang's first collaboration with Adidas came as a show-stopping surprise at the close of his spring '17 show. The designer's rebellious signature was present throughout: e-mail correspondence between the two brands was printed on the back of jackets and shirts, and the iconic trefoil logo was upturned. The limited-edition collection later went on sale via pop-up trucks, traveling around London and New York.
It makes sense that the two brands have an ongoing creative relationship. adidas Originals, founded in 2001, known for creating some of the freshest and most sought-after pieces — like its Ultra Boost Uncaged sneaker, as well as its partnership with Kanye West — that inspire fans to line up around corners for hours. Wang is a designer who embodies youth culture and insurrection, and who, of course, has an affinity for streetwear that other brands have tried and failed to emulate.
For the first drop, the campaign, photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by Karl Templer, featured Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son, Rocco, in his modeling debut. This time around, Wang regulars Hanne Gaby Odiele, Binx Walton, and Lexi Boling appear alongside Chris Fernandez and Luke Storey. Shot on New York City rooftops, the models are clad in burgundy, black, and navy tracksuits, shorts, and cropped T-shirts with adidas’ trademark three stripes running across each. Let's just say if we weren't already hyped up about these pieces, these images definitely have us convinced. Click on to see the collection in its entirety.