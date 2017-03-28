You Can Soon Shop The Latest Adidas Originals By Alexander Wang Drops

For the first drop, the campaign, photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by Karl Templer, featured Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son, Rocco, in his modeling debut. This time around, Wang regulars Hanne Gaby Odiele, Binx Walton, and Lexi Boling appear alongside Chris Fernandez and Luke Storey. Shot on New York City rooftops, the models are clad in burgundy, black, and navy tracksuits, shorts, and cropped T-shirts with adidas’ trademark three stripes running across each. Let's just say if we weren't already hyped up about these pieces, these images definitely have us convinced. Click on to see the collection in its entirety.