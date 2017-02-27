It's Here! adidas Originals By Alexander Wang Part II

Good news, folks: Alexander Wang, the master of athleisure, has returned with his highly anticipated second collaboration with adidas Originals. Having confirmed the follow-up capsule collection, named the Flip Pack, last month, the brand has revealed that it will be made up of 12 pieces of unisex clothing and footwear.
On your marks – the line will be available at Barneys (New York), Colette (Paris), Antonioli (Milan), Storm (Copenhagen), Dover Street Market (Ginza), Boon the Shop (Seoul) and Joyce (Hong Kong) from March 1st. Fear not, UK fans; this will be followed up by a March 4th release at selected adidas Originals and Alexander Wang flagships, as well as online.
The campaign, photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by Karl Templer, features Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son, Rocco, in his first campaign. Wang regulars Hanne Gaby Odiele, Binx Walton and Lexi Boling also appear, alongside Chris Fernandez and Luke Storey.
Shot on New York City rooftops, the models are clad in burgundy, black and navy tracksuits, shorts, and cropped T-shirts with adidas’ trademark three stripes running across each.
Wang's first collaboration with adidas came as a show-stopping surprise at the close of his SS17 offering. The designer's rebellious signature was present throughout: email correspondence between the two brands was printed on the back of jackets and shirts, and the iconic trefoil logo was upturned. The limited capsule collection later went on sale via pop-up trucks travelling around London and New York.
It makes sense that the two brands have an ongoing creative relationship. adidas Originals, founded in 2001, is renowned for creating some of the freshest and most sought-after pieces – like the Ultra Boost Uncaged as well as its collaboration with YEEZY – that inspire fans to queue around corners for hours. Wang is a designer who embodies youth culture, insurrection, and, of course, who has an affinity with streetwear that other brands have tried and failed to emulate naturally.
Click through to see the latest drop from the two giants.