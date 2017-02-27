It's Here! adidas Originals By Alexander Wang Part II

It makes sense that the two brands have an ongoing creative relationship. adidas Originals, founded in 2001, is renowned for creating some of the freshest and most sought-after pieces – like the Ultra Boost Uncaged as well as its collaboration with YEEZY – that inspire fans to queue around corners for hours. Wang is a designer who embodies youth culture, insurrection, and, of course, who has an affinity with streetwear that other brands have tried and failed to emulate naturally.