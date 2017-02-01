Brace Yourselves: More Alexander Wang For Adidas Is Coming

There are a handful of brands that, according to the fashion crowd, will, unimpeachably, always be cool. So, when two of those come together, their unimpeachable coolness thus doubled, it's almost too trendy to handle. That's more or less what happened when Alexander Wang confirmed he was collaborating with Adidas Originals on a capsule collection for spring '17 — and that certain pieces would be available immediately to those who sought out the unmarked vans operating as pop-ups in New York, Tokyo, and London. Those who didn't scoop up the merch in September would have to wait until the new year to get their hands on the limited-edition line. But don't worry, fans: This is only the beginning of Alexander Wang and Adidas' beautiful and impossibly hip friendship. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the designer revealed that preparations for Alexander Wang for Adidas Originals season two are already underway — and that even his friends are asking for updates. "They know they can wear this every day," he told the publication. "They’re like, 'Where’s my sample?'" Right now, Wang is gearing up for the official drop of the inaugural spring '17 collection, which will include a new sneaker co-created by Adidas Originals' vice president of design, Nic Galway. "I really wanted to do something that felt DIY," Wang told Wall Street Journal of the 84-piece collection. To that end, Galway explained they tried to not use traditional "fashion" materials, instead piecing together different design elements to create something totally new. The treatment extended to some of Adidas' most recognisable logos, too. "We turned the famous Adidas trefoil upside down," he noted. "It’s symbolic. Starting over and tearing things up are always the most inspiring moments for me." Those who missed out on (or couldn't find) the pop-up shops have eagerly been awaiting the in-store launch. It'll have been worth it once Alexander Wang for Adidas Originals finally drops, though, as the designer teased there are even more colour ways than the strictly black-and-white we saw on the runway — including "the firebird blue, the Stan Smith green, and the soccer-jersey orange" from the German sportswear company's archive, according to the Wall Street Journal. The price tags are expected to start around £60 and cap out at £350 — much less than at Alexander Wang's namesake label. You'll want to be quicker (and more patient) if you're looking to score some Alexander Wang for Adidas Originals, well, originals. If all else fails, though, at least we know we can count on season two.
Advertisement