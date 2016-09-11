Alexander Wang Is Collaborating With Adidas — & You'll Be Able To Shop It ASAP

The rumors are true! On Saturday evening, Adidas Originals announced it would be adding yet another major fashion name to its collaboration roster: Alexander Wang. The designer joins the likes of Stella McCartney, with whom Adidas' ongoing partnership dates back over a decade, and Kanye West, whose Yeezy line is likely responsible for the corporation's financial success and growth last year. In July, WWD reported that a partnership with the New York-based designer was in the works, noting that a New York Fashion Week drop was imminent. And, like most "supposed happenings," the rumor had some merit — following the presentation of his spring/summer 2017 collection, Wang sent models down the runway clad in #adidasoriginalsxaw duds.
From the runway to the streets, presenting adidas Originals by @AlexanderWangNY.#adidasOriginalsxAW pic.twitter.com/TlD4hWdOWB— adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) September 11, 2016
The campaign imagery, shot by Juergen Teller and starring Rocco Ritchie, Madonna and Guy Ritchie's 16-year-old son, alongside #WangSquad regulars Hanne Gaby Odiele, Lexi Boling, and Binx Walton, was unveiled by Vogue. The collab includes 84 pieces of unisex clothing and shoes (we're guessing sneakers), and riffs on the idea of counterfeit goods: Each of the items are emblazoned with an upside-down Adidas logo, and shirts are printed with email conversations and non-disclosure agreements.
“With this collection, the idea was to take the codes and iconography of the Adidas Originals brand and look at what their symbols mean and turn them on their head, to invert what’s on the surface and add a layer of subversion; also to toy with the idea of what’s authentic and what’s fake, and how a certain setting can change perception entirely,” Wang told Vogue.
Though we'll have to wait until spring for the full drop (no see now, buy now action here), Vogue reports that a nine-piece capsule collection will be available at pop-up trucks around New York City tomorrow. And, well, we're willing to bet a whole lot that it's going to sell out, fast.
