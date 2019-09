As first speculated in January, the purveyors of all things cool are back at it again with a second drop of the adidas Originals by Alexander Wang unisex collaboration. In an unexpected twist of inspiration, the duo is bringing together the worlds of raving (quintessential Wang) and cycling (quintessential adidas), tapping into the culture of New York City bike messengers, who brave mad traffic and weather to answer your streetwear prayers and deliver your hauls directly to your doorstep.