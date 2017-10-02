As first speculated in January, the purveyors of all things cool are back at it again with a second drop of the adidas Originals by Alexander Wang unisex collaboration. In an unexpected twist of inspiration, the duo is bringing together the worlds of raving (quintessential Wang) and cycling (quintessential adidas), tapping into the culture of New York City bike messengers, who brave mad traffic and weather to answer your streetwear prayers and deliver your hauls directly to your doorstep.
This second drop, which re-envisions the staples of the adidas Originals DNA, will be available this Saturday, October 7th, on both the brands’ websites and stores, consisting of cycling jerseys, hoodies, T-shirts, leggings and shorts featuring the co-branded details in shades of neon green, grey and black.
It's an upgrade from the first collection, which was sold via unmarked vans (and packed in bin bags), but it's just another day in the life of fashion's consummate club kid. Click ahead to plot your attack.