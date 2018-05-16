Gucci's New Campaign Stars Legendary 88-Year-Old Hitchcock Muse

Channeling an otherworldly spirit, the new #GucciTimepieces and #GucciJewelry campaign directed by @colin_dodgson tells the story of a fortune teller—famed actress #TippiHedren—reading the fate of young visitors wearing key pieces from the new collections. Discover more through link in bio. #GucciOuroboros Creative Director: #AlessandroMichele Art Director: @christophersimmonds

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on May 15, 2018 at 6:46am PDT