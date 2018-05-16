Gucci's New Campaign Stars Legendary 88-Year-Old Hitchcock Muse

Channeling an otherworldly spirit, the new #GucciTimepieces and #GucciJewelry campaign directed by @colin_dodgson tells the story of a fortune teller—famed actress #TippiHedren—reading the fate of young visitors wearing key pieces from the new collections. Discover more through link in bio. #GucciOuroboros Creative Director: #AlessandroMichele Art Director: @christophersimmonds
Amongst gilded gold chairs, silk table cloths, crystals and candles, #TippiHedren holds the attention of her young visitors as she practices the arts of palmistry and crystal ball reading. Discover more through link in bio. #GucciJewelry #GucciTimepieces Creative Director: #AlessandroMichele Art Director: @christophersimmonds Photographer and Director: @colin_dodgson Music: “Intro” Written by Emma Davies Performed by E.M.M.A