Ask a crowd of people what the best modern fragrance is and you'll hear these repeated time and time again: Le Labo Santal 33, Tom Ford Black Orchid, Byredo Gypsy Water, Frederic Malle Carnal Flower, and — from the younger folks — Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb.
It's a solid list, no doubt about it, and also a small one. Why? Because getting the masses to agree on something as personal and unique as scent is nearly impossible. But there's an upcoming launch that we predict is going to go down in fragrance history for its universal (by universe, we mean the Refinery29 office) appeal: Gucci Bloom.
Despite the fact that all of us are very different, very particular people — and many would never gravitate toward a floral blend in a pink bottle — we've been put under a spell by Gucci's latest scent. And it's not just the beauty team. Normally, we field emails from staffers in other departments blaming us for their headaches and asking us, politely but firmly, to stop spritzing. Not when this is wafting through the air, though. It’s like the sisterhood of the traveling perfume over here.
Ahead, our unfiltered (and #NotSpon!) opinions on Gucci Bloom, the scent worth splurging on come August.