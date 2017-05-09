Despite the fact that all of us are very different, very particular people — and many would never gravitate toward a floral blend in a pink bottle — we've been put under a spell by Gucci's latest scent. And it's not just the beauty team. Normally, we field emails from staffers in other departments blaming us for their headaches and asking us, politely but firmly, to stop spritzing. Not when this is wafting through the air, though. It’s like the sisterhood of the traveling perfume over here.