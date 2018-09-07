Trends, by nature, are tricky to lock down and predict their lifespan. Some are subjected to die out within a season, some stick around for the long haul and evolve into a generational classic, and some experience countless comebacks. White boots captured the hearts of the fashion industry tenfold last year. From gotta-have-it kitten heels to lace-up styles, few fashion influencer feet escaped the allure of a white boot. So much so that Steve Madden even named its bright white bootie "The Editor."
But try to tell me white boots were a passing fad and I'll hit you with the 30 varying options ahead. If you're going to hop on a trend train, you might as well choose one that's proven it'll be sticking around. Besides, a crisp white boot is a welcomed breath of fresh air in a season bogged down by classic black ones.
