26 Outfits To Copy This April

Michelle Li
Posting about spring outfits while the UK is predicting an intense cold spell feels a little...off. Still, we're optimistic — and not just about the weather.
This month, we're not stowing away those winter coats just yet, but we're not saving all the bright hues and lightweight fabrics for later, either. Where you'll find a slip dress, you'll also find your trusty wool blazer; where you'll find strappy sandals, you'll also find sparkly socks and coloured tights; and where you'll find a simple T-shirt, you'll also find a structured trouser suit.
Remember, every outfit ahead can be amended with more or less clothing. Because until the weather wants to cooperate, we'll figure out a way to make it work for ourselves — and our style.
Click through for the 30 transition looks we can't wait to copy this spring.
