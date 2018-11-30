I Got My First Bespoke Suit & I'm Never Wearing A Dress Again

Next, I’m taken upstairs to meet Amanda Hilton, the brand’s established pattern cutter. Amanda looks at my references and the design that Steven and his team have sketched out, and talks me through details like pockets, belt loops, trouser darts and buttons. We decide that the pockets should be oversized and sit at the front of the jacket, that the suit should be single-breasted and fastened with a single button, that the trousers should have a high waist, invisible metal fastening and back and side pockets, and that the jacket should be fitted but boxy – all structured shoulders and cinched waist.