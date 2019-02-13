Orange really is the new black — at least in the world of fashion. As we continue to round up the best of New York Fashion Week street style, we've identified a noteworthy colour trend that's impossible to overlook. The city streets are seeing striking shades of orange, and we're totally into it.
Admittedly, this isn't an easy colour to pull off. Much like yellow or neon, it requires a lot more styling sensibility than wearing uncomplicated hues of trusty black or simple greys. Of course, there's the risk of looking like you've drawn inspiration from a hazmat suit or you're celebrating Halloween. And it doesn't help that the editors and influencers make wearing orange well seem effortless as they traipse across Manhattan in their Wotsit-coloured puffers and burnt-orange beanies. But after careful observation of these sartorial savants, we've compiled a list of styling tips — a guide, if you will — on how to incorporate this daring trend according to those who are getting it right. From starting off small to mixing-and-matching different variants of the shade, we're pretty sure you'll be dressed in orange before the end of the season. Follow the steps ahead to successfully tackle the trend.
