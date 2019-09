Admittedly, this isn't an easy colour to pull off. Much like yellow or neon , it requires a lot more styling sensibility than wearing uncomplicated hues of trusty black or simple greys. Of course, there's the risk of looking like you've drawn inspiration from a hazmat suit or you're celebrating Halloween. And it doesn't help that the editors and influencers make wearing orange well seem effortless as they traipse across Manhattan in their Wotsit-coloured puffers and burnt-orange beanies. But after careful observation of these sartorial savants, we've compiled a list of styling tips — a guide, if you will — on how to incorporate this daring trend according to those who are getting it right. From starting off small to mixing-and-matching different variants of the shade, we're pretty sure you'll be dressed in orange before the end of the season. Follow the steps ahead to successfully tackle the trend.