Marigold: The Best Pieces In Fashion's Happiest Colour

Dubbed one of the colours of the season, marigold continues to be a fashion favourite since the dawn of Gen Z yellow in 2018.
It makes sense that we're still musing over this energetic shade. Winter's grey skies and chilly weather have us longing for the warmth of sunnier days. It's been proven that colour – especially the colours we wear – directly affects our serotonin levels (regulating mood, memory, appetite and sleep). Yellow reflects lots of light, so adding a splash of marigold to your outfit is sure to inspire positivity.
This season, the golden shade was done best at Gucci Pre-Fall '19 and Givenchy SS19. Alessandro Michele's Gucci paired a marigold satin dress with the warming browns of an animal print faux fur coat. At Givenchy, Clare Waight Keller showed elegant, pleated golden yellow gowns. For styling a tonal look, we're taking notes from Sies Marjan's SS19 catwalk, while we're loving the satin midi dresses from Peter Pilotto and Alexa Chung's spring offerings.
Browns womenswear buyer Sophie Perkins suggests wearing marigold with rust, silver or brown; for a more eclectic pairing, we'd try it with cerulean or emerald green. Check ahead for some of our top picks from around the web – they'll have you walking on sunshine...
