We're wishing winter away (and with it our uniform of puffer coats and stomping boots) and instead dreaming of spring's most thrilling trends. Last September's shows threw up a plethora of sartorial ideas, but three that caught our eye don't necessarily require purchasing new pieces. From sweet-as-anything bows to punked-up bleached denim, it's time to embrace a DIY ethos and craft your own wardrobe.