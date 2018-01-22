Back in the mid-'90s the Barenaked Ladies had a popular song called "Everything Old Is New Again" — which is probably the last time you thought about the latest trend to sweep the beauty world. As the song points out, everything in life circles back eventually — this we all know — but to be honest, we did not see this one coming. Enter: hair bows.
On both the runways and red carpets, celebs and models alike are finishing off their updos and blowouts with big ol' bows. And we're not talking about high-end, kindergarten-inspired, $300 accessories — we're talking about classic, run-of-the-mill craft store ribbon tied just like you did back in grad school.
Sure, there are a few pops of colour and variations in texture ahead, but for the most part, these feminine styles feature basic ribbons securing classic braids and ponytails — just like you remember from childhood. And guess what? It's actually really chic and far from fussy.
Don't believe us? We don't blame you. Keep clicking for the proof — and get ready to fall back in love with the cool-again style.