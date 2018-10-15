In the 365 days since, we've almost completely forgotten that trench coats were ever not cool. From bold piping on transparent styles to patent-esque, coated coats in a handful of shades, the days of trench coats being strictly utilitarian are officially in the past. Since the number of options has quadrupled in the last year, shopping for your perfect trench can be tricky. To make your pre-autumn wardrobe update as painless as possible, we've rounded up 15 options that are anything but boring. We're betting you won't be stopping at just one.