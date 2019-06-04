If you’ve been on the high street recently, it won’t have escaped your notice that animal print is big news right now (yes, I know it always is, but it’s even more popular than usual). But if top-to-toe safari vibes aren’t your thing, the easiest place to introduce it is on your feet. It means you can tone down the rest of your outfit and still feel like you, while nodding to the trend in a subtle way.Luckily, Converse has all bases covered, with snake, zebra and cheetah all adorning its classic styles for summer 2019. They are a brilliant way of pepping up a simple look, like a khaki jumpsuit or jeans and a simple tee. If you fancy clashing your patterns, avoid another animal print and look instead to spots or stripes, because let’s face it, leopard and Breton are basically neutrals anyway.