Story from Fashion

These Are The 30 Most Popular Trainers On Instagram

Natalie Gil
Photographed by Anna Jay.
If you haven't Instagrammed your box-fresh pair of Skechers D'Lites, Vans or Nike Cortez, do you really own them? That's the attitude of many trainer enthusiasts these days, and it explains why we've become so accustomed to seeing them on the platform.
But some pairs are more 'Grammable and popular on the social network than others, as new research shows. Fashion shipping company Forward2Me analysed the popularity of some of the most beloved pairs in recent years on Instagram and ranked the top 30.
The list is based on which shoes have received the most hashtagged Instagram posts and is dominated by adidas, with the relatively new NMD coming in first place, the adidas Yeezy 350 in second, adidas Superstars (first released in 1969) coming in fourth, and Stan Smiths in sixth place.
Advertisement
Nike also featured heavily, with the Air Max and Air Jordan dominating and other designs like the Huarache and Cortez also proving popular.
No trainers made by designer labels made the cut, which is hardly surprising given that most of us can't afford to spend upwards of £600 on Balenciaga's dad shoes (the Triple S didn't feature, despite their popularity in fashion circles), although the highly coveted Yeezy 350s fared unsurprisingly well in second place. We hold Kanye responsible.
Keep scrolling for the full list. How many pairs do you own?

1. adidas NMD: 5,709,871 posts

#adidasNMD #NMD

2. adidas Yeezy 350: 4,198,238 posts

#yeezy350 #yeezyboost350

3. Vans Old Skool: 3,594,318 posts

A post shared by • Mélanie ® (@melany_rbt) on

#vansoldskool #oldskool

4. adidas Superstar: 3,433,316 posts

#adidassuperstar

5. Converse Chuck Taylor: All Star, 2,175,091 posts

A post shared by Superdenim (@superdenim) on

#chucktaylor #converseallstar #conversechucktaylor #conversect

6. adidas Originals: Stan Smith:1,658,308 posts

#stansmith

7. Nike Air Max 90: 1,453,006 posts

#airmax90

8. Nike Air Huarache: 1,261,624 posts

A post shared by rraagggg (@rraagggg) on

#huarache #airhuarache

9. adidas Neo: 1,163,173 posts

#adidasneo

10. adidas Ultra Boost: 959,354 posts

#adidasultraboost

11. Vans Authentic: 930,970 posts

A post shared by @shoesabistore on

#vansauthentic

12. Nike VaporMax: 665,354 posts

A post shared by Tom (@tomradetzki) on

#vapormax #nikevapormax

13. Nike Air Zoom: 606,750 posts

#nikezoom

14. Converse Original: 547,155 posts

#converseoriginal

15. Nike Air Max 1: 528,633 posts

A post shared by SNEAKARELLA (@sneakarella) on

#nikeairmax1 #nikeairmaxone

16. Vans Era: 496,451 posts

#vansera

17. Nike Air Force 1: 456,353 posts

#nikeairforce1 #nikeairforceone

18. Air Jordan 1: 413,028 posts

A post shared by marco evangelisti (@evanga) on

#airjordan1

19. Nike Air Max 97: 394,567 posts

A post shared by Repoker Shops (@repokershops) on

#airmax97

20. Nike Flyknit Racer: 388,106 posts

A post shared by Nike.doc (@big.nike.guy) on

#flyknitracer

21. Nike Air Max 95: 359,052 posts

A post shared by Shiekh.com (@shiekh) on

#airmax95

22. Nike Cortez: 342,632 posts

Advertisement

A post shared by Street Supply (@streetsupply) on

#nikecortez

23. PUMA Suede: 301,275 posts

A post shared by Tênis Mogi (@tenismogi) on

#pumasuede

24. Asics Gel: 278,397 posts

A post shared by #asicsunited (@asics_united) on

#asicsgel

25. Nike Air Presto: 245,800 posts

A post shared by FRESNEAKER (@_fresneaker) on

#nikepresto

26. Air Jordan XI: 224,554 posts

#airjordan11

27. adidas Pharrell: 171,739 posts

A post shared by Spartoo (@spartoogram) on

#adidaspharrell #adidaspharrellwilliams #adidaspharellwilliams #adidaspharrelwilliams

28. Air Jordan IIII: 160,186 posts

A post shared by Shyam Royala (@sooodamngood) on

#airjordan4

29. Air Jordan VI: 118,730 posts

A post shared by @shoe.sisters on

#airjordan6

30. Air Jordan III: 100,034 posts

A post shared by NEVER NOT BALLIN‘ (@kickz93) on

#airjordan3
Which ones are next on your wish list?
Advertisement
Related Stories
These Are The Coolest Trainers Of 2018
How To Wear The 'Dad' Trainer Trend
Bored Of Trainers? Try These Old School Classics

More from Global News

R29 Original Series