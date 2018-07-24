These Are The 30 Most Popular Trainers On Instagram

If you haven't Instagrammed your box-fresh pair of Skechers D'Lites, Vans or Nike Cortez, do you really own them? That's the attitude of many trainer enthusiasts these days, and it explains why we've become so accustomed to seeing them on the platform.
But some pairs are more 'Grammable and popular on the social network than others, as new research shows. Fashion shipping company Forward2Me analysed the popularity of some of the most beloved pairs in recent years on Instagram and ranked the top 30.
The list is based on which shoes have received the most hashtagged Instagram posts and is dominated by adidas, with the relatively new NMD coming in first place, the adidas Yeezy 350 in second, adidas Superstars (first released in 1969) coming in fourth, and Stan Smiths in sixth place.
Nike also featured heavily, with the Air Max and Air Jordan dominating and other designs like the Huarache and Cortez also proving popular.
No trainers made by designer labels made the cut, which is hardly surprising given that most of us can't afford to spend upwards of £600 on Balenciaga's dad shoes (the Triple S didn't feature, despite their popularity in fashion circles), although the highly coveted Yeezy 350s fared unsurprisingly well in second place. We hold Kanye responsible.
Keep scrolling for the full list. How many pairs do you own?
1. adidas NMD: 5,709,871 posts
#adidasNMD #NMD
2. adidas Yeezy 350: 4,198,238 posts
#yeezy350 #yeezyboost350
3. Vans Old Skool: 3,594,318 posts
#vansoldskool #oldskool
4. adidas Superstar: 3,433,316 posts
#adidassuperstar
5. Converse Chuck Taylor: All Star, 2,175,091 posts
#chucktaylor #converseallstar #conversechucktaylor #conversect
6. adidas Originals: Stan Smith:1,658,308 posts
#stansmith
7. Nike Air Max 90: 1,453,006 posts
#airmax90
8. Nike Air Huarache: 1,261,624 posts
#huarache #airhuarache
9. adidas Neo: 1,163,173 posts
#adidasneo
10. adidas Ultra Boost: 959,354 posts
#adidasultraboost
11. Vans Authentic: 930,970 posts
#vansauthentic
12. Nike VaporMax: 665,354 posts
#vapormax #nikevapormax
13. Nike Air Zoom: 606,750 posts
#nikezoom
14. Converse Original: 547,155 posts
#converseoriginal
15. Nike Air Max 1: 528,633 posts
#nikeairmax1 #nikeairmaxone
16. Vans Era: 496,451 posts
#vansera
17. Nike Air Force 1: 456,353 posts
#nikeairforce1 #nikeairforceone
18. Air Jordan 1: 413,028 posts
#airjordan1
19. Nike Air Max 97: 394,567 posts
#airmax97
20. Nike Flyknit Racer: 388,106 posts
#flyknitracer
21. Nike Air Max 95: 359,052 posts
#airmax95
22. Nike Cortez: 342,632 posts
#nikecortez
23. PUMA Suede: 301,275 posts
#pumasuede
24. Asics Gel: 278,397 posts
#asicsgel
25. Nike Air Presto: 245,800 posts
#nikepresto
26. Air Jordan XI: 224,554 posts
#airjordan11
27. adidas Pharrell: 171,739 posts
#adidaspharrell #adidaspharrellwilliams #adidaspharellwilliams #adidaspharrelwilliams
28. Air Jordan IIII: 160,186 posts
#airjordan4
29. Air Jordan VI: 118,730 posts
#airjordan6
30. Air Jordan III: 100,034 posts
#airjordan3
Which ones are next on your wish list?
