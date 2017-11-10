15 Over-The-Knee Boots To Buy, Because Boot Season Is Officially Here

The temperature outside has begun to drop to a significant degree, and for the stye-minded, that can only mean one thing: boot season is finally upon us. While there are several styles perfectly suited for the occasion (ankle booties, mid-calf boots, knee-length boots, etc.), over-the-knee boots have earned their rightful place in the footwear realm. For starters, they're the most practical during the cold-weather months: you're more likely to stay warmer longer whenever you wear them. Then, there's the fact that they look great with everything — pants, skirts, tights, dresses, you name it. Throw in continued Kardashian approval, and they're basically the fashion trifecta.
Since 2017's over-the-knee offerings are more diverse than ever, with decorated soles, bold colors, and bedazzled heels, now is the perfect time to consider slipping into a new pair. Ahead, we've rounded up a few of our favorites guaranteed to take your fall wardrobe to new heights.