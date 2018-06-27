Just as we can tire of our turtlenecks and jeans in the winter, summer dress fatigue is real, too. Even if you're not there yet, chances are there will come a time when you've repeat-cycled through all of your best summer frocks so many times you can hardly bare to slip them on again. It may be hard to believe, but sometime in the near future you'll long for trousers once more. When it happens, consider the alternative one-piece wonder: The jumpsuit.
Just as stress-free as throwing on a dress, stepping into summer's jumpsuits is the next logical step when you've run your dresses dry but don't want to sweat your way through jeans. While most jumpsuits will do, linen, cotton, and sheer picks are the friendliest bets. And, they're just as easy to dress up for work or a special event as they are to dress down for a Sunday morning bodega run.
So while you're building up your dress arsenal for the season, don't forget to add a couple jumpsuit options to the mix for a fresh alternative that still checks the convenience box.