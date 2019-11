On Thursday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the Costume Institute's spring 2020 exhibition will be About Time: Fashion and Duration , on view from 7th May through to 7th September 2020 (preceded on May 4 by The Costume Institute Benefit). To celebrate the museum's 150-anniversary, the exhibition will trace more than a century and a half of fashion, beginning from 1870 to the present day. The idea is inspired by philosopher Henri Bergson's concept “of la durée — time that flows accumulates, and is indivisible,” according to a press release. Virginia Woolf, via Michael Cunningham who wrote The Hours, will “ghost narrate” the exhibit.