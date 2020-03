Apparently, Some Of You Never Learned About “Inside Clothes”

There’s probably some truth in that for some, but it’s certainly not true about my inside clothes. I’m more inclined than ever to believe that inside clothes are our one shot at understanding the pleasure that comes from really dressing for yourself. No matter how comfortable you are with your own style, when you’re dressing for the outside world, you’re still adhering to codes and expectations. Not so with inside clothes. In my oven-mitt Korean sweatpants and souvenir T-shirts, I am fully dressed for my own eyes, actions, and plans. It’s not something I would have appreciated when I was younger, but I cherish it now. Last year, GQ ’s Rachel Tashjian wrote that people should always take off their street clothes as soon as they get home “no matter how beautiful they are or how few subway or taxi seats they touched.” It’s not just a cleanliness issue, or even a coziness one, she argues. Inside clothes give her an easy way to relax, something she deserves.