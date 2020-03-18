Apparently, Some Of You Never Learned About “Inside Clothes”

Inside clothes are something to be worn with care and exuberance. I buy them more often than I buy outside clothes, and I aggressively cull and curate them, because my standard are very high. They must be incredibly functional, with deep pockets, just-right necklines, and sleeves that will stay pushed up but are also long and roomy enough to bunch around my hands and hold tight from the inside, turning my arms into fabric hot dogs (I do not know the scientific reason why this posture helps with severe writer’s block, but it does). They can neither pinch nor pull nor gape nor pill nor shed nor itch. They must spark at least joy, if not pure rapture. These are clothes that work three times as hard as anything else in my closet.