Anscheinend wissen viele nicht, was Homewear wirklich bedeutet

View this post on Instagram

#WFH Day 4 👩🏻‍💻— what does your work station look like right now? I’ve also been using this time to appreciate various radio stations thank you @npr @iheartradio @wnyc for bringing daily joys to my life. A good time to slow down, reset and declutter (for me — my wardrobe thanks to @depop @ebay and cleaning out the downloads folder on my computer) Wishing everyone safety and health during these times ❤️🥺🌎 📸 @downtownlover