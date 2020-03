The Bachelor Finally Took A Step To End Its Racist Troll Problem

It would be easy for The Bachelor to cut off the deeply sad segment here and toss to the sunnier pastures of a pre-finale tease . However, the cast stays in this pain for a while to get the point across to viewers. Maurissa and Sydney both explain how their childhoods in predominantly white neighborhoods make these experiences particularly painful. Alex shares the attacks she got for wearing her natural curls on The Bachelor. Shiann Lewis reveals contestants have to manually type out words they wish to block in messages and DMs. The unspoken part of Shiann’s statement is that contestants likely have to consciously type slurs and other hateful terms into their account preferences just to avoid them. Season villain Tammy Ly reminds viewers she deserves their sympathy when she details the paragraph-long work emails she received urging her to end her own life.