Way back in November, The Bachelor's Victoria Fuller promised on Instagram that she was planning to address some of the rumors out there about her. "The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait," she wrote at the time. Victoria defended herself on The Bachelor: Women Tell All, and she kept things short and to the point. Victoria also denied the claims that came her way during her hometown date with Peter Weber.
But before she got to that, Victoria talked about some of her regrets in her relationship with Peter. "I didn't realize how much he cared about me," she said. "I wish I would have let him love me." She added that she was afraid it was too good to be true or that she would lose Peter, so she pushed him away. "It has been the biggest learning experience for me," she said. "I hate some of the ways I acted. He put up with a lot."
Victoria said she also regretted how she handled some of the tougher conversations, like the one Peter tried to have with her during her hometown date. Prior to meeting her family, an ex-girlfriend of Peter's had approached him claiming to have known Victoria. Peter's ex warned him that Victoria had allegedly broken up marriages in the past. Peter understandably wanted to hear Victoria's side of those allegations, but she was so upset about the accusations that she couldn't really hold a rational conversation about it — although she did deny eventually the claims.
She doubled down on that denial during the Women Tell All. Host Chris Harrison asked her point blank, "Have you broken up marriages?" And Victoria responded, "Absolutely not, and I think it's just hard to have this, you know, guy that I'm dating … now think that about me. And once that's out there, people think that about you." She added that the whole situation was "extremely frustrating" and that, to her, Peter's ex seemed like "somebody that just didn't like [her]" and maybe accused her because they wanted to be on the show.
Outside of the show, spoiler blogger Reality Steve has claimed that he has numerous sources that corroborate the accusations from Peter's ex, long before the hometown incident. And when Peter's ex showed up on the show, she said she was telling him about Victoria just for his own awareness because she still cared about him enough to talk to him about her concerns. That being said, every accusation deserves a chance for the accused to respond, and this is what happened when Victoria had her moment.
Fans have already started responding, with the theme largely being that they're not buying it.
victoria f answering the infidelity question #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/OtsDX7hzwL— raz (@arehzed) March 3, 2020
Victoria F navigating that hot seat with Chris Harrison like #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/O01qiIAtHX— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 3, 2020
But the reality is, there are a handful of people out there who actually know what happened, and only one of them was given the chance to tell her side on national TV. This is where the series, and Victoria, are leaving this conversation for now.
