Who, Exactly, Is The Bachelor‘s Blurry-Faced Truthteller, Merissa Pence?

Understandably confused, Peter tried to gather more intel from Merissa, but to no avail. All that she would reveal to the puppy dog-eyed bachelor was that Victoria's reputation around town was less than squeaky clean; the frontrunner was allegedly responsible for breaking up several happy relationships. Though pretty stale — what exactly does that mean, Merissa? Give us details! Paint the picture! — that tea was enough to send Peter down a black hole of doubt.