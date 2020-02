Who, Exactly, Is The Bachelor‘s Blurry-Faced Truthteller, Merissa Pence?

delusional

All season, the minds behind The Bachelor have teased a couple earth-shattering epiphanies for Peter that would completely throw him off course, and Bachelor Nation had the pleasure of watching the first one unfold during last night’s episode. After his trips to see Hannah Anne, Madison , and Kelsey went off without a hitch, Peter headed to Virginia Beach to reunite with Victoria. Knowing what we know about the contestant from her bizarre behavior this season, Peter should have known that trouble was brewing , but he was stillhopeful that they were finally on the other side of their drama. Oh, Peter.