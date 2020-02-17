Victoria F.’s Bachelor Controversies Are Far From Over Following Her Apology

After lots of tears, fights, and pilot jokes on this season of The Bachelor, we have finally made it to Peter Weber’s top four. But the drama isn’t over just yet: according to the latest promo for Monday night’s episode, a brand-new “most dramatic season ever” moment is about to happen for Peter and controversial contestant Victoria Fuller in Virginia Beach, VA.
In the clip, Peter encounters a faceless woman who, according to the voiceover, knows Victoria F.’s secret. “She brought some stuff to my attention that she thought I should know,” he tells Victoria F. “I’m just asking for the truth.” When she responds that it doesn’t matter, things appear to take a turn for the worse. “Excuse me?” he asks.
Advertisement
“Excuse you what?” Victoria F. retorts. End scene.
There are a lot of theories flying around about who that woman could be, but the promo does come shortly after Peter’s ex, Merissa Pence, spoke to Us Weekly about her short-lived friendship with Victoria F.
“Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends,” Pence said. “If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there, and nobody else is getting involved.”
It could make sense if Pence is the woman who fills Peter in on what he “should know” — but also, there has certainly been a lot that hasn’t made sense this season.
As Victoria F.’s latest bout of drama unfolds on the show, she is also addressing an off-screen controversy related to a previous modeling gig. “I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the white lives matter movement or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind,” she shared on her Instagram Story. “This has truly been an educational moment for me and I hope to be a voice against racism moving forward.”
Back in January, fans on Twitter uncovered photos of Victoria F. modeling for a clothing line, “We Love Marlins,” that sold merchandise with the Confederate flag and the slogan “White Lives Matter.” Though Peter originally said he would only speak on his experiences with Victoria F. on the show, he later backtracked, clarifying that he “in no way” supports the campaign and had no knowledge of it while filming.
As Victoria F. says in the promo, there’s just “so much drama.” Grab an extra bottle of wine tonight, Bachelor Nation.
Advertisement