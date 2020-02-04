Story from TV Shows

The Story Behind Victoria F.’s Cancelled Bachelor Magazine Cover

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: ABC/Maarten de Boer.
On Monday night's (three-hour) Bachelor episode, Victoria Fuller was once again awarded the top prize in a modeling challenge (remember that whole Revolve episode?), but now her modeling past is catching up to her. The editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, Jessica Pels, appeared on last night's episode to judge the contestants on a group date that involved posing with Bachelor Peter in swimsuits and trying not to look too annoyed when another girl stole a kiss. In the end, Victoria was given the honor they'd all been competing for: appearing on the digital cover of the magazine's March issue. However, Pels released a statement during the episode last night that announced Cosmopolitan was pulling the Bachelor cover.
While Victoria has been living her Bachelor journey on screen, the rest of the world has been doing some digging. Rumors have been flying about her past, but one of the most damning discoveries happened on Twitter when it was revealed she has modeled for a company that used the "White Lives Matter" slogan.
In her statement, Pels stressed that the magazine only learned of these photos after filming the episode.
"All I knew about the contestants were their first names and the energy they conveyed through the camera lens," she wrote of her decision to pick Victoria as the winner.
While it appears the line of clothing was intended to raise awareness for preventing white and blue marlin from being overfished, its use of the slogan in a tongue-in-cheek manner is just as damning.
"Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand," Pels continues. "We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color."
If you pick up a physical copy of Cosmo's March issue, you'll still see the fashion shoot and cover inset due to the timing of this discovery, but the digital cover has been axed. Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown has offered her own solution:
While Victoria hasn't released a statement about this turn of events, she's been bracing for controversy ever since she was announced as a contestant. She released a cryptic statement on Instagram that may have been trying to get ahead of this scandal, or perhaps there's a whole other bombshell waiting for us later this season.
JEREMIAH 29:11 I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support. Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait. HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES. With that being said— On my best days & especially on my worst days I look to a friend. The best friend I’ve ever had in my life. He does not judge me for what I look like. He does not throw stones when I am down. He makes me smile when I am mad. Licks my tears when I am sad. Lays on my chest when my anxiety is through the roof. And paws my face when I can’t get out of bed some days to tell me, ‘Hey! I’m here. You’re enough. Remember that.’ That friend is my Black Lab, Buxton. I’m so proud to say that my boy is in training to become a #therapydog. Buxton has served as my personal service dog for over a year now, but his new role will be a little different. As a therapy dog Buxton will be providing comfort to children in hospitals, affection to elderly in retirement homes, love to those who may be having a hard time at school, & others who maybe just need a hug! Life will throw you curveballs, but sometimes all you need is some love & loyalty from a 4 legged friend willing to catch those curveballs for you. We may not always know the WHY, but we can rely on the fact that there is a reason. A reason to keep pushing forward wherever we may be in life. A reason that is a lot bigger than us. I trust that God & the Universe are showing me the way. . . . . & just remember.. we all have a story.

"The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE," she captioned a photo of herself and her dog. "There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait."
And, I guess, so will we.
