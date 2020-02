Pressing pause on that for a moment, the second one-on-one date goes to Kelley. Remember her? She met Peter in a hotel that one time. Now, she and Peter see a shaman and go through a number of experiences meant to tell them about their energy as a couple. The results show that she is holding back from him, something Kelley and Peter both think is accurate. At night, they talk about how she hasn’t seem that open or interested in Peter, and she explains that the process of the show got her down, but she’s ready to push through it and live her best Bachelor life. Peter is doubtful, and when Kelley notes that she didn’t like when he “rewarded the drama” with Alayah, he even looks irritated. Eventually, though, he gives her the rose, but decides to sound like Emperor Palpatine while he’s at it: “I need you to trust this process,” he says. “I need you to give yourself to it.” I've got a bad feeling about these two as a couple, even though Kelley seems like one of the best people here.