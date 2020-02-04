Another cog in this anger machine is the issue of Victoria P. and Alayah's non-friendship (or was it just friendship?) before the show. Victoria P. spoke to Peter about Alayah in episode 3, and claimed that Alayah asked her not to tell producers about them knowing each other from the Miss USA pageant. Victoria P. also said that she only was around Alayah for about three hours, and that Alayah is "really open to all the opportunities that could come after this." When confronted with these claims, Alayah admitted that she asked Victoria not to tell the producers, but only so they had a better chance of both being cast. (Admittedly, that doesn't make a ton of sense, but the Bachelor casting process is a bit of a mystery to be fair.)