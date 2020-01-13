It's been a few months since we've seen Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett on our TV screens, and a lot has changed for her. But through all the changes, rest assured, Demi is still being Demi.
Shortly after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, Burnett and former fiance Kristian Haggerty broke up. Fans had been curious if the couple had called it quits since they hadn't posted any photos of each other in a while, and they both confirmed the news on October 31, 2019. "With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually," read Burnett's statement posted to Instagram. Since then, she started going to therapy, a decision she shared on Twitter as a means of encouraging others to do the same. She's also been working on building, and maintaining, the social media following she build after spending much of 2019 on our televisions.
I made a big step yesterday and I went to therapy for the first time. I didn’t want anyone to know, but I realized there is no shame in asking for help and working on my mental health. It felt good to let my guard down. Take care of yourself ❤️— Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) November 9, 2019
Her biggest hustle seems to be spinning her Instagram page into Spon-Con gold. She's done everything from teeth whitening to shilling for Rian Johnson's Knives Out, by playing a murder mystery alongside other reality stars like Scheana Marie from Vanderpump Rules.
Most recently, Demi partnered with The Laundry Room in early January for their launch of a "sex positive" line. The items largely include tees, sweatshirts, totes, and mugs that say "Sex Positive" and "Equality," the majority of which are modeled by Burnett on the brand's website.
"If I can inspire anyone, I just want to be the person that I always needed," she wrote in her Instagram announcement about the campaign. "And I wanna be able to be that person for you.. to show you that all of it is ok. Be who you are. Fuck what society is telling you to be. Fuck trying to be perfect. Just be you and own that. And you will feel so liberated and so free."
Burnett's influencer star is also helped, of course, by the fact that she's got lots of cameos from her her Bachelor Nation buddies. On the feed, you'll spy Hannah Brown, Heather Martin, Katie Morton, and Nick Viall.
But with a recent breakup, and lots of buddy-buddy photos, apparently, come the dating rumors.
Former Bachelor Viall and Burnett have gotten really close over the past few months. She was even his date to a Golden Globes event on Jan. 6. But even though that's gotten the attention of the gossip mill, both parties and their friends say that there's nothing but friendship between the two. In November, Viall told Us Weekly, "I'm not dating Demi. I'm certainly hoping to settle down when the right person comes. [But] I’m not trying to put pressure on myself." Even Burnett's friend (and former Bachelorette) Brown spoke about the rumors, telling Us Weekly, "They’re really good friends. They're like besties. Well, she's my bestie. We're besties first and then Nick is her other best friend."
Around that same time, Burnett posted a tweet that seemed to take aim at the rumors, in the most Demi way possible: "Ya know what's fucked? The fact that I cannot be seen with another single person without being accused of sleeping with them," she said.
Ya know what’s fucked? The fact that I cannot be seen with another single person without being accused of sleeping with them. And it’s not a positive accusation - it’s essentially slut shaming me when I haven’t had a sexual relationship with anyone but my hand.— Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) November 17, 2019
Now that that's all cleared up, on Jan. 20, Burnett will step back into the Bachelor spotlight, if only temporarily, to host a group date for Peter Weber and a handful of his contestants.
She's got plenty going on outside of the show, but the way things are looking, it's probably not the last time Burnett's path will find itself winding back into Bachelor franchise territory.
