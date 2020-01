Shortly after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, Burnett and former fiance Kristian Haggerty broke up . Fans had been curious if the couple had called it quits since they hadn't posted any photos of each other in a while, and they both confirmed the news on October 31, 2019. "With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually," read Burnett's statement posted to Instagram. Since then, she started going to therapy, a decision she shared on Twitter as a means of encouraging others to do the same. She's also been working on building, and maintaining, the social media following she build after spending much of 2019 on our televisions.