Alayah & Victoria P. Were Pageant Competitors Before The Bachelor, Apparently

Alayah and Victoria don't have photos of each other on their Instagram accounts, but they have both posted behind-the-scenes pictures from Miss USA that show the extent to which contestants interact with each other in the lead-up to the competition. As you can see below, Alayah posted a series of photos with her fellow contestants after the new Miss USA was crowned. She captioned the pics, "I am happy, and even though I did not walk away with the title of Miss USA, I walked away with 50 beautiful friendships that will last me my entire life ... These girls are so supportive and wonderful and it never once felt like a competition with all of these beauties cheering each other on."