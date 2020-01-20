Alayah & Victoria P. Were Pageant Competitors Before The Bachelor, Apparently

View this post on Instagram

Thank you everyone for all of the texts, messages and comments. You guys are so unbelievably supportive and I love you all so much. I just want you all to know that I am doing wonderfully. I am happy, and even though I did not walk away with the title of Miss USA, I walked away with 50 beautiful friendships that will last me my entire life (and of course Instagram will only let me post 10 photos but there are so many more I wish I could share) and that is what carried me these last two weeks of long practices and tired feet. These girls are so supportive and wonderful and it never once felt like a competition with all of these beauties cheering each other on. #declareyourselfvictorious #womensupportwomen #womenempowerment #missusa #misstxusa #MissTexasUSA