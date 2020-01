Becoming the Bachelor means putting the rest of your life on hold — at least for the next several months. This includes taking time away from your job, which can prove to be difficult, especially for those like Peter Weber who have established a solid career. But time on reality TV change some leads' career paths. So, is Peter still a professional pilot after The Bachelor? While it wouldn’t be the first time a Bachelor or Bachelorette decided to savor their time in the spotlight before shifting gears back to their normal lives, Peter has chosen a less star-studded post-Bachelor lifestyle.