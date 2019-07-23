Does Peter Weber's Ex-Girlfriend Drama Dash His Bachelor Chances?

Even though drama makes for great TV (especially where the Bach franchise is concerned), it doesn’t always make for a great candidate for Bachelor. The person running the show has to be at least somewhat level headed, right? And that seems to be Peter. He stayed out of all of the Luke P. stuff, unlike many of the rest of the men… and he came out looking like the mature one at the end of it all. Of course, if the recent reports that he may have ditched a girlfriend to go on The Bachelorette continue to be a thing, all that normal dude behavior on TV might not go all that far.