It all hinges on a scene in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith in which Palpatine takes Anakin (Hayden Christensen) to the opera and tells him a weird story about "the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise." Plagueis was Palpatine's Sith master, who was somehow able to use the Dark Side of the Force to stop those he cared about from dying and — here's the kicker — create life himself. At the time, that was a sly way of explaining Anakin's supposedly immaculate conception (his mother explained "there was no father"), but now it also has to vaguely explain how ol' Sheev has returned to the land of the living. Palpatine may actually have had some kind of mastery over death. Unfortunately, the movie just doesn't explain how, so again, we must hunt for clues in the past films.