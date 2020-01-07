Kelley expanded on this story during The Bachelor premiere. She was there for a friend's wedding, and Peter was there for his high school reunion. She said that, at the time, she was actually unsure of whether or not she should go on the show. When she saw Peter in the hotel lobby, she decided it was a "major sign" that she should take the leap. Except, she didn't just see Peter. She actually approached him, told him her story, and the two hit it off.