Kelley isn't a former contestant who asked to be a part of another show like Kacie Boguskie did on Sean Lowe's season after getting sent home from Ben Flajnik's season. She's not a friend of a Bachelor star like Jade Roper's buddy Liz Sandoz who later went on Nick Viall's season. Kelley didn't meet Peter as a fan and ask for a quick selfie like Lauren Burnham did with Arie Luyendyk Jr. before his season. No, Kelley and Peter randomly ran into each other when she already knew that she was likely going to be cast on the show and Peter hadn't yet been announced as the Bachelor, but was looking like the most likely option.