According to ABC, most of the casting calls for this season were scheduled for June and July of 2019 to give the team plenty of time to review applications and make selections. The official Bachelor Facebook page then posted the photos and names of the 33 hopeful contestants before Peter had even been announced as the next Bachelor. "We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on #TheBachelor," the post read. And while it's not the final cast, it's more likely that some of these gals get booted before the show starts than it is that producers will scour the nation for one or two more new recruits. Especially if filming does actually start in a few days, in time with the usual Bachelor filming schedule.