After The Bachelorette, Peter Weber Is Being, Well, Remarkably Normal

So far, by all indications (see: what he’s posted on his Instagram since getting home from filming the show), it seems like Peter is likely single , which is good news for those of us who are now crushing on him (and everyone who’s rooting for him to be the next Bachelor). If he did end up with Hannah after the show, he’s not letting on — and according to his posts on social media, it seems like this guy is the real deal (that is if you're not following the claims that he ditched his ex-girlfriend for the show, but that's a story for another time). What's most remarkable is that it doesn’t even look like he quit his job for a life of #SponCon and Instagram fame, like many contestants have done before him.