Tyler's relationship with Hadid comes after he also reportedly spent some post-show time with Hannah . Bachelor host Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight in early August that Tyler's dating behavior post-show probably ruled him out for the next Bachelor. "If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight, which, by the way, good on him. That’s fine. If that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him," Harrison said at the time. "He's probably enjoying life really, really well — but that’s not someone we're going to want to have as our Bachelor ... if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us."