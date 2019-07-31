The Bachelorette finale live show usually has an audience of superfans and former contestants, but Hannah's Bachelorette finale also had Demi Lovato in attendance. The singer was seated next to Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett, which is especially fun considering that Demi Burnett's Instagram username is demi-not-lovato. Maybe she'll change it now to demi-met-lovato.
Lovato didn't just show up to watch all the drama go down live, she also supported Hannah backstage. On Tuesday night, Lovato posted an Instagram photo of herself and Hannah eating windmill cookies backstage. (Shout out to Peter!) It looks like the photo was actually taken during Monday's portion of the finale based on Hannah's outfit.
Lovato captioned the snap: "I interrupt this social media break with this very important and iconic snap shot of WINDMILL cookies with my new favorite person @alabamahannah.. and guess what... Jesus still loves us. 🤷🏻♀️😝 Tonight’s the season finale y’all.. make sure to tune in cause it’s gonna get crazy!! @bacheloretteabc 🌹🌹"
Lovato was also present on the second night of the live finale, sitting in the audience with Burnett. She was shown a few times on camera, notably when Hannah revealed that she was no longer seeing Jed. Both Demis clapped at that announcement.
Lovato has actually been watching this whole season, and she even posted to Instagram after Mike got home to say that she would accept his rose. According to Us Weekly, she added, "IM RIGHT HERE MIKE I'M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO."
It's hard to blame her for having a crush on the fan favorite. When Mike learned about Lovato's interest, he expressed interest as well. He told Us Weekly, "I’m flirting with her too. Tell her, 'What’s up, baby?' I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100 percent not scared about it at all. I would be like, 'Oh my God! Girl, come here.'"
There's still a chance that Mike could become the next Bachelor, but, hey, maybe Lovato can go on the show! Although that really wouldn't be fair to the other women — how do you compete with a superstar singer like Lovato?
YEAH DEMI LOVATO YOU GO GET YOUR MAN #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/jKidphNNyE— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) July 31, 2019
If Mike doesn't become the Bachelor, though, at least he has a great potential situation going with Lovato. Now that the singer is clearly in contact with ABC, perhaps the show can connect the two. They both deserve love, and they'd be a match for the ages. We're rooting for you!
