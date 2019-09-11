Dylan Barbour Says Tyler Cameron Is Very Happy Dating Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron may have left the Bachelor universe for greener, more A-list pastures, but his pals from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette still have his back. Dylan Barbour, who is currently a frontrunner on Bachelor In Paradise alongside Hannah Godwin, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Tyler's sudden rise to fame, and gave a status update about the runner-ups rumored relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid.
"Tyler's in New York. He's living his life," Dylan told the outlet. "I talk to Tyler all the time."
Enough that he definitely knows what's really going down between the couple, but he's certainly not going to share.
"He's [a]... real happy guy," he teased, adding, "I don't care whether [she's] a supermodel or not. As long as Tyler's happy, I'm happy."
And he certainly deserves to be happy after his heartbreaking Bachelorette exit. Hannah sent him home in favor of winner Jed Wyatt, with whom she later ended things after it was revealed he had a girlfriend during filming. Just when it seemed like she and Tyler were on their way to rekindling things, Hadid swooped in with an Instagram follow, and it only got more intense from there. While neither of them have spoken about their relationship, they were last spotted together at Hadid's grandmother's funeral. Tyler has also been present during Hadid's fashion week, with both attending the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger show on Sunday. However, they once again did not walk the red carpet, and posed separately for photos.
"They have a strong connection but are definitely just testing the waters right now," a source previously told E!. "They both like to hang out with a few of their friends to make it seem more casual, but Tyler always ends up staying the night alone at Gigi's house."
If Tyler and Hadid don't start sharing relationship updates soon, then we're going to have to start giving Dylan Barbour a call.
