Tyler Cameron Attends Funeral With Gigi Hadid & Family In The Netherlands

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron opted out of a more traditional couple debut at the MTV Video Music Awards. Instead, the two unwittingly stepped out for a more sober affair: Gigi Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands. On August 31, Yolanda Hadid shared the news of mother Ans van den Herik’s passing, and now TMZ has spotted Gigi, Tyler, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, and his girlfriend Dua Lipa in Rotterdam to pay their respects.
In photos posted by the site, Gigi and Tyler walk arm-in-arm, looking cheery despite the circumstances. They’ve never spoken publicly about their rumored relationship, but sources say it’s going well.
"They have a strong connection but are definitely just testing the waters right now," a source previously told E!. "They both like to hang out with a few of their friends to make it seem more casual, but Tyler always ends up staying the night alone at Gigi's house."
Things seemed to be progressing after the VMAs, when Tyler reportedly attended a party with the model and other celebrities, like Taylor Swift.
"Gigi's friends seem very familiar with Tyler and comfortable around him," a source told E! About the night. "He and Gigi were touchy-feely and very cute all night."
Taking an international flight to attend a family event certainly means things are progressing for the couple. But does it mean we might finally start spotting them on red carpets? One thing seems certain: we can kiss Tyler Cameron as the next Bachelor goodbye.
