Gigi Hadid Showed Up On The VMAs Red Carpet With A Date, But It Wasn't Tyler Cameron

Despite going on a number of public dates, it doesn't appear Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron are red-carpet-ready. The model showed up to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards to pose on the carpet with her sister, Bella, and nary a Bachelorette contestant was in sight. According to his Instagram story, Cameron is instead shooting hoops with BFF Matt James in Harlem.
However, this doesn't mean all hope is lost. There's still the potential he'll join Hadid for an afterparty or two. After all, New Jersey is just one PATH ride away.
Original story published below on August 23.
Monday might be the biggest night in Bachelor Nation history since Colton Underwood jumped the fence. Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron had the biggest glow-up a reality TV star has ever seen, moving from Hannah Brown to casually date Gigi Hadid (although neither of them has publicly confirmed their relationship). However, that could all change come August 26, when Hadid may or may not bring Cameron has her date to MTV's Video Music Awards.
Speculation began when a photo of the seating chart at the venue was posted on Getty and, judging by the empty seat next to her name, it appears Miss Hadid will be bringing a plus-one.
A VMAs appearance would open the door to a whole bunch of possibilities, like an interview about WTF is going on in their relationship and their first official pictures together on the red carpet.
While it's not confirmed that Hadid is bringing Cameron as her date (Refinery29 has reached out to Hadid for comment), we do know things are going well.
“They were both traveling separately last week and then reunited as they returned to NYC,” a source told People last Wednesday. “Tyler lives in NYC now. He has his own place, but for their dates, they hang out at Gigi’s. He is very public about going in and out of her place — you can tell that he wants to be seen. He is enjoying the attention he gets for dating Gigi.”
And fans are certainly supportive of this potential date night.
Gigi is going to the VMAs and has a plus one... if it’s Tyler ☠️ #bachelorinparadise #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/9ypzLfFWre— 👸🏼 BACHELOR BITCH 👸🏼 (@BachelorBlTCH) August 22, 2019
omg what if Gigi takes Tyler C to the VMAs https://t.co/6UkoprTsGj— BEAN (@sarahvlegume) August 22, 2019
okay wait this is off topic buT IS GIGI GOING TI TAKE TYLER C TO THE VMAS https://t.co/3Khb4Qq1gf— the rightful owner of false god (@womansdior) August 22, 2019
Plus, the two just had another date on Thursday night. The Daily Mail spotted them taking a drive around New York City — and if they can make it through that, then they can certainly make it to New Jersey for the VMAs.
