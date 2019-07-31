Wait, Is Tyler C.'s Best Friend Dragging Hannah On Instagram?

Cheers were heard across America on Tuesday night when Bachelorette Hannah dumped Jed Wyatt after it was revealed that he had a girlfriend during filming — but they got even louder when she eventually asked out Tyler C. The runner-up came by at the very end of After The Final Rose and, despite being Hannah's second choice, gamely agreed to grab a drink and start fresh. However, it looks like Tyler's best friend, Matt James, is having none of it.
Matt, a real estate agent and Lululemon ambassador, has had Tyler's back this whole season, and judging by his Instagram story, was totally amped to be having a hot boy summer with his BFF. Then, however, Hannah asked out Tyler on live TV, and Matt appeared to be less than pleased with Hannah treating his best friend as Option B.
"You’re an incredible guy, and I'm a single girl … so, I don’t know, maybe we could go for a drink and just hang out?" Hannah asked.
"I would love to, just tell me when," Tyler responded. "I'm there."
Meanwhile, over on Matt's Instagram Story:
Yeah, he was not on board. In his Story, Matt says Hannah better be the one who buys the drinks, and even instructs Tyler's brother, Ryan Cameron, to give him a call. (Ryan's Instagram Story, for what it's worth, has only acknowledged his brother's break up, not his second chance.)
"I put him in a box and was scared of him and thought it was just going to be physical with him, and then really as we started having more one-on-ones together and over time, I started realizing that it was more that he scared me a lot because I thought he was a fuckboy. I did," she said. "And then it's like, 'Oh wait, maybe he's not. Maybe he's not!' And then after our fantasy suite, I was like, 'I cannot let this guy go.' And it just killed me that I felt that. I put up walls for so long."
If those drinks ever do happen, you better believe Matt will be watching from the next table over. Matt didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
