UPDATE: This story was originally published on July 30, 2019.
America fell in love with Tyler C. on The Bachelorette, but ultimately Hannah didn't give him her final rose. However, from what Hannah has said about Tyler C. after the show, she may have misjudged him during her initial journey. After revealing on the live finale that she was no longer seeing Jed, Hannah asked Tyler C. out on a date after The Bachelorette.
After both men met Hannah's parents, the Bachelorette said she was extremely conflicted and falling in love with both of them. Her feelings for Tyler were there until the end, but ultimately they were stronger for Jed, and she accepted his proposal. However, after filming concluded, reports came out that Jed allegedly had a girlfriend all the way leading up to the show, and that he allegedly planned to date her again after the show. The woman claiming to be Jed's ex, Haley Stevens, later told Refinery29 that Jed was just going on The Bachelorette to help his music career, and it was only after falling for Hannah that he supposedly ghosted on Stevens.
In a recorded conversation with Hannah after the show, Jed defended himself against the claims by saying that he didn't consider Stevens his girlfriend, but he did apologize for not telling Hannah sooner. But Hannah was too upset to move forward with Jed, and she ended their engagement. Afterwards, some fans were hoping she would go back to Tyler. And it sounds like Hannah did eventually see in him what fans always did.
In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hannah admitted she prematurely judged Tyler on the show. "I put him in a box and was scared of him and thought it was just going to be physical with him, and then really as we started having more one-on-ones together and over time, I started realizing that it was more that he scared me a lot because I thought he was a fuckboy. I did," she said. "And then it's like, 'Oh wait, maybe he's not. Maybe he's not!' And then after our fantasy suite, I was like, 'I cannot let this guy go.' And it just killed me that I felt that. I put up walls for so long."
Perhaps those walls didn't allow her to properly fall for Tyler throughout the whole process, unlike America, who each week fell for him more. Now that she sees who he always was, would she be willing to try again? Yes! On the live finale, Hannah admitted that she still had feelings for Tyler — and then she asked him out! "You’re an incredible guy, and I'm a single girl … so, I don’t know, maybe we could go for a drink and just hang out?" she asked. Tyler responded, "I would love to, just tell me when. I'm there."
Host Chris Harrison seemed taken aback by the change of heart Hannah had on the live show, but he seemed happy for them nonetheless. Hannah explained to Harrison and the audience that she just wanted to try being "normal people" with Tyler and "hang out." Tyler agreed, saying they would "take it one step at a time."
But what does that mean? It's a little unclear if this drink they're going for is a friendly one or something more. And for the moment, neither Tyler or Hannah are being very helpful about clearing that up.
She went on Good Morning America on Wednesday, hours after her finale, and explained her decision to ask Tyler out. It did not clear much up.
"He's always been supportive and so respectful and has continued to do so, and so I want him to be a part of my life in some way, so I want to be able to hang out," she said. "No pressure."
When the host asked if she means "dating" with no pressure, she sheepishly replied, "Yeah, maybe" before she clarified that she prefers to call it "hanging out."
After a full day of post-finale press, Hannah posted an Instagram explaining the Tyler situation vaguely, yet again. In fact, she seemed to be preparing for the possibility that it's just a friendly drink, rather than something romantic:
"And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited.
Wow. Today was long and trying but I want to say thank you to all of the outlets who allowed me a platform to tell my story. The past few months have definitely been the hardest yet most fulfilling of my life. I opened my heart to love, and shared that experience with millions. I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and as painful as it has been at times, I wouldn’t change it one bit. Did I make choices that hurt my heart? Absolutely. Have I become stronger through that hurt? You bet. I realized how strong of a woman I am, and how resilient I can be. My love story might not have been the one I would have initially written for myself; however, falling more in love with the woman I am at the end of this journey is something I’ll always look back on fondly. This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning. And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited. I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. roll tide.
For Tyler's part, he offered some very cryptic commentary on Instagram. While his message is sweet, it also kind of sounds like the sort of thing you write in an ex-girlfriend's yearbook before you go off to college:
He also visited Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast right after filming the live finale and he seemed, again, vague about what this drink really means.
"I think that we just both needed to have that time to talk and, you know, just see each other and be there for each other. I think we have a great relationship, you know, and friendship, and that’s something that doesn’t need to be cut off because that didn’t work out. I think that’s immature."
That doesn't sound all that romantic, but maybe they really are just seeing what happens.
Perhaps all this rules Tyler out for being the next Bachelor, but if he and Hannah do get back together after this supposed drink, it's unlikely he'll care. He said he was truly in love with her on the show, and maybe they were meant to be after all. It just took Hannah a little longer than America to catch up and realize what a great guy Tyler seems to be.
Keeps your eyes on their social media feeds to see if that drink does end up happening — and hopefully it won't involve horseback riding again. That seems to be the one thing Tyler can't actually do.
