The Bachelorette ended with a surprise twist Tuesday night after Hannah broke up with winner Jed Wyatt and ended up asking runner-up Tyler out for drinks. This was honestly the best possible outcome for those who turned on the winner after his ex-girlfriend came forward to allege that they were still dating when he went on the show. And, while Tyler's best friend may not be happy, Tyler certainly seems so, because he just gushed over Hannah on Instagram — and she flirted right back.
"What a ride... I’ll make this short and sweet," the post begins. "This journey with you is something that I will always cherish. I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together. You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man. I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation."
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Dear HB, . What a ride... I’ll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish. I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together. You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man. I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you. As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink. . . Forever your biggest fan, TC
He commended Hannah for her strength during a particularly tumultuous season, which included not just the cheating scandal, but slut-shaming and gaslighting from contestant Luke P. He also ended the post with a cheeky nod to what's to come.
"As one chapter closes, another one begins," he wrote cryptically. "The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink."
It didn't take long for Hannah to hop in with her equally enthusiastic response.
"I’m cheesin’ hard," she wrote. "I’m really thankful for your love and support. You’re the best, and I’m glad America thinks so too. And...see ya soon! Cheers."
*me, barging my way into their drinks date* Cheers!!!!
Advertisement